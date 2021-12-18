A Palestinian man was killed in the West Bank by Israeli soldiers.

In the West Bank, Israeli soldiers killed a Palestinian man.

Israeli soldiers killed one Palestinian man and injured two others when they stormed the West Bank city of Nablus in the early hours of Monday, according to a health official.

Jamil Muhammad Al-Kayyal, 31, was identified as the slain man.

According to Ahmed Jibril, an official with the Red Crescent, he was shot in the head by an Israeli soldier.

He added that two more men were injured after being hit by an Israeli military vehicle.

The final moments of Kayyal, who died in hospital, were captured on video and shared on local Palestinian news websites.

Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank frequently use arbitrary arrests of Palestinian citizens as a deterrent.