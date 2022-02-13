A Palestinian official has threatened Israel with ‘open conflict.’

A Palestinian official has threatened Israel with an “open conflict.”

In 2014, Palestinian-Israeli peace talks came to a halt.

Palestine, RAMALLAH

Rawhi Fattouh, the head of the Palestinian National Council (PNC), has threatened an “open conflict” with Israel, despite the fact that peace talks between Tel Aviv and the Palestinians have come to a halt.

Late Saturday, Fattouh said on state television that the international community has until September to respond to Palestinian demands and convene an international conference for Middle East peacemaking.

“If the international community fails to respond and hold an international peace conference…the conflict will resurface,” he said.

The Palestinian National Council (PNC) is the legislative arm of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).

The Palestinian Central Council (PCC), a smaller body within the Palestinian National Council (PNC), suspended its recognition of Israel on Wednesday until Tel Aviv recognizes a Palestinian state along the pre-1967 border.

The PCC announced its decision to end its commitment to all agreements with Israel in a statement released after its meetings in Ramallah, West Bank.

Fattouh stated that the PCC decisions will be implemented “gradually,” but did not elaborate.

On Thursday, the PLO Executive Committee will hold an “important” meeting, according to him.

The Oslo Accords, signed in 1993 by the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) and Israel, gave Palestinians some self-rule.

Years of talks between the two sides, however, fell short of the Palestinian goal of establishing an independent state.

The failure of US-sponsored peace talks in 2014 was due to Israel’s refusal to halt settlement construction and release Palestinians imprisoned prior to 1993.

*Ahmed Asmar in Ankara contributed to this article.