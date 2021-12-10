A panel of judges finds Robbie Dunne guilty of ‘bullying and harassing’ fellow jockey Bryony Frost.

A panel finds Robbie Dunne guilty of ‘bullying and harassing’ fellow jockey Bryony Frost.

The independent panel also expressed “real concern” about the “deeply rooted and coercive” weighing room culture.

Robbie Dunne has been banned for 18 months by the British Horseracing Authority’s independent disciplinary panel after being found guilty of bullying and harassing fellow rider Bryony Frost.

After a six-day hearing in London, the National hunt jockey was found guilty of four charges, including bullying and harassing a fellow jockey.

According to Brian Barker, the panel’s chair, the behavior “progressed from distasteful targeting to deliberate harassment both on and off the course, including occasional cases of dangerous bullying” over a “significant period of time.”

Mr Barker said the panel couldn’t accept Mr Dunne’s “sweep of denials, criticisms, and reasoning,” and expressed “real concern” about Britain’s “deep-rooted and coercive” weighing room culture.

Frost was praised by him for providing evidence that was “truthful, careful, and compelling,” and for taking her complaint to the BHA “knowing that isolation and rejection by some was unavoidable.”

Between February and September of last year, Dunne was accused of bullying Frost, including an incident on September 3 after a race at Southwell.

Dunne allegedly threatened to “put you through a wing [of a fence]” because he believed Frost’s riding had killed his mount, Cillian’s Well.

Dunne claimed it was “a figure of speech” during the hearing and denied it was “a threat to physically harm her.”

“We find that the words used on September 3 were, as a promise, to cause real harm – above and beyond the usual jockey mantra of’murdering,” Mr Barker said.

Frost testified last week that after filing her complaint, she was bullied by her coworkers in the weighing room.

“I wouldn’t wish the isolation I felt for speaking up on anyone,” she said.

The BHA applauded the panel’s findings and said the punishment was appropriate given the gravity of the allegations.

“It sends a clear message that conduct of this nature cannot be tolerated in any working environment within our sport,” it said in a statement.

