A paramedic couple was sentenced to five years in prison for stealing drugs from dying patients to support their addiction in a sick scheme.

A HEARTLESS paramedic couple was sentenced to five years in prison for stealing drugs from dead or dying patients to feed their addiction.

Ruth Lambert, 33, and Jessica Silvester, 29, pretended to be nurses in order to convince elderly victims to let them into their homes during lockdown.

Once inside, the couple rummaged through the medicine cabinets in search of painkillers to feed their opiate addiction.

In an “astonishing abuse of power,” the “callous” couple is suspected of targeting nearly 30 vulnerable patients.

They used their jobs for the South East Coast Ambulance Service (Secamb) to review patient records to find their next victim.

The couple then took turns researching the addresses and confirming who would carry out the raid via WhatsApp messages.

Lambert and Silvester were sentenced to five years in prison today after admitting to conspiring to burgle and commit theft. Some of the victims’ families read heartbreaking victim statements.

Colin Singleton testified in Canterbury Crown Court about how the evil duo stole his late wife’s life-saving medication after she died of terminal cancer.

“Within five hours of my wife’s death, someone from the district nurses called me,” he explained.

“I couldn’t believe they were so callous as to call me so quickly, but they pushed me to come around and get the drugs.”

They arrived in under five minutes.

“They asked for more, and when I gave them some, I was so irritated that I basically told them to go away, or something along those lines.”

Colin, who had been caring for his wife Linda in her final months, called the hospital and was “sickened” to learn he had been duped.

The couple, according to the court, committed approximately 25 burglaries over the course of nine months in Thanet, Canterbury, Whitstable, Faversham, and Herne Bay.

They stole a £14,000 ultrasound machine from the NHS in addition to the drugs.

Silvester’s login information was used to access the NHS computer system 1,847 times in three months.

They would disguise themselves as nurses and enter the homes of the dead or dying once they had found a target.

When police received several reports of distraction burglaries in August of last year, the couple’s reign came to an end.

Police raided their home and seized medications with other people’s names on them, as well as nurse uniforms and NHS computer equipment.

Their actions were described by Judge Rupert Lowe as an “extraordinarily callous and uncaring form of exploitation of the most vulnerable people – often when they were terminally ill or dying, or in some cases when they had actually died.”

“When reports…,” Kent Chief Constable’s Crime Squad Detective Sergeant Jay Robinson said.

