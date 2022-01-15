A parent shares a’smart’ tip for putting away strewn-about children’s games.

A parent shares a ‘ingenious’ tip for putting away strewn-about children’s games.

Others have praised the hack as “genius” and “brilliant” after a savvy parent shared her tip for neatly putting away her child’s jigsaws.

Puzzles can be difficult to store properly, especially if the box is damaged or missing, and it’s easy to lose pieces in the resulting jumble.

They must usually be dismantled before being stored, leaving children dissatisfied that their hard work has been erased.

However, one Facebook user shared a simple trick for keeping half-finished and completed jigsaws together.

“I have a 3-year-old who loves her jigsaws and often has several on the go, old Amazon packages make great jigsaw boardsfolders,” she wrote on the Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK group.

“It costs nothing to put them away neatly and safely.”

More than 1,300 people liked the post, and nearly 80 people commented, with many of them praising the concept.

Other users also suggested other ways to store jigsaw puzzles.

“Have you tried a jigsaw mat, they work wonders as well,” one person suggested.

Another person recommended “zip pouches,” which they bought on eBay.