A passenger jumps from a plane taxiing at the Phoenix airport.

A passenger leaps from a plane taxiing at the Phoenix airport.

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a passenger on a Southwest Airlines flight taxiing at Phoenix’s main airport opened a galley door, jumped out, and ran to an airport fire station, where he barricaded himself.

The man’s identity was not immediately released, and it was unclear why he jumped from Flight 4236 after it arrived at Sky Harbor International Airport from Colorado Springs around 8 a.m.

Southwest spokesperson Dan Landson said in an email that after the man “exited the aircraft,” the captain notified the control tower so that local authorities could respond.

According to Landson, the plane, along with its crew and passengers, proceeded to its designated gate.

Meanwhile, the 30-year-old man walked into the fire station, into a dorm room, and locked himself inside, according to Fire Capt.

In an email, Phoenix Fire Department spokesperson Todd Keller said.

Firefighters were able to get the man to unlock the door after a few minutes, and he was then evaluated, treated for a lower leg injury, and transported to a hospital, according to Keller.

The Phoenix Police Department said in an email that it was investigating the incident and that no further information, including the man’s status, was available.

According to Sky Harbor spokesperson Julie Rodriguez, the incident had no impact on airport operations.

A spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration forwarded an inquiry to local authorities.