A pedestrian was hit by a train in central Pennsylvania, according to a report.

A pedestrian struck by a train in central Pennsylvania has been identified: the incident is being investigated.

Authorities have identified a pedestrian who died after being hit by an Amtrak train in Lancaster County last week, according to reports.

According to LancasterOnline, Stephen Diamantoni identified the man as Stephen Gomez, 25.

Gomez died as a result of a series of traumatic injuries.

Around 2:00 p.m., the crash occurred.

According to county dispatch, the incident occurred on Friday in the area of East Walnut Street and Pleasure Road.

Diamantoni has yet to rule on Gomez’s death.

Lancaster police and Amtrak are investigating.

