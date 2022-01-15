A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in central Pennsylvania, according to dispatch.

Dispatchers in Lancaster County said a train struck and killed a pedestrian on Friday afternoon.

The collision was reported around 2 p.m. near East Walnut Street and Pleasure Road, according to dispatch.

The identity of the pedestrian could not be determined right away.

According to FOX 43, the crash is being investigated by Amtrak and Lancaster police.

As of Saturday morning, no additional information was available.

READ MORE: Officials say the woman accused of murdering her 9-year-old nephew died of a drug overdose.

Hundreds of firefighters are dispatched to a massive fire at a chemical plant in New Jersey.