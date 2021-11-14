A pediatrician in Lancaster died as a result of injuries sustained in a pedestrian accident in October.

A long-serving Lancaster children’s doctor died as a result of injuries sustained in an October accident.

29 accident that city cops are looking into as a possible hit-and-run situation.

According to a post on the Lancaster Pediatric Associates Facebook page, the doctor, Steven F Killough, died on Friday.

According to public records, he was 66 years old at the time of his death.

Lancaster Online broke the news of Killough’s death on Friday night.

Lancaster County Coroner

Killough died of a traumatic head injury suffered in the crash, according to Stephen Diamantoni.

Killough was hit around 5:45 p.m. while crossing Chestnut Street at Prince Street, according to a Lancaster police supervisor reached by INFOSURHOY Saturday.

A commercial van traveling south on Prince Street made a left onto Chestnut Street, striking Killough who was crossing the street.

Surveillance cameras at the nearby Lancaster city police headquarters caught the incident on film.

According to police, the van’s driver, an adult male, initially came to a halt and assisted Killough off the road.

Then, within seconds, an ambulance arrived at the scene and transported Killough to the hospital, just as the striking driver appeared to leave.

The company that owns the van has since been located, according to the supervisor, but investigators are still trying to figure out who was driving it at the time of the crash.

The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office will make any final decisions about charges.

According to a post on Lancaster Pediatric Associates’ Facebook page, Killough, a Brown University graduate, had been with the practice since 1989.

“He has cared for and touched the lives of thousands of children since then,” it says.

“He was a strong advocate for children’s health and safety, and he devoted himself to a number of worthwhile causes, including the Lancaster Cleft Palate Clinic, Habitat for Humanity, and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.”

“The Episcopal Church of St. James.”

His coworkers remembered him for his love of music as well as his devotion to his family and patients.

“Wife Nan, daughter Emily, son Andrew, and their families were the light and love of his life,” according to the post.

“If you or your child was a Dr.

Killough’s, Killough’s, Killough’s, Killough’s

