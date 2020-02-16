A peek inside the raucous Vanity Fair Oscars 2020 after-party

The crème de la crème of Hollywood were ready to let their hair down following Sunday’s 92nd Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.

Following a series of dazzling appearances on the red carpet, once the stars entered the 26th annual Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts they were in full party mode.

The stars were wanting for nothing at the bash, which saw guests swigging champagne, chomping on In-N-Out Burgers, larking around with pet pooches and throwing serious shapes on the dancefloor.

Following a ceremony jam-packed with impassioned speeches, political messages and retrospects of the year’s most esteemed stars, there was time for the stars to relax and unwind.

The big winner of the night, Joaquin Phoenix, was still pushing his environmental cause, as his stunning fiancée Rooney Mara brandished a sign reading: ‘Choose vegan! It isn’t a Fad. It’s the future’.

Dancing the night away, Adriana Lima played up to the cameras while sporting a beaded gown. Also in the party mood was Emily Ratajkowski, who was joined by her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Putting on a sensational display at the bash was Kate Hudson who took the lead with swigging champagne.

Clearly having resolved their seven-year-old feud, Kim Kardashian was chatting warmly to journalist Katie Couric. Back in 2013, Katie was forced to apologise for hurting Kim’s feelings after questioning her family’s fame.

Katie released a statement following the reality star’s furious Instagram post accusing Katie of being a ‘fake media friend.’ ‘I’ve met Kim before and I think she’s a really sweet person,’ the TV presenter told E! News.

Dazzling in a 2003 Alexander McQueen Shipwrecked Oyster Gown, Kim was gracious and overjoyed to chat to the esteemed journalist as they partied up a storm within the event.

Renee Zellweger and Tyrese Gibson were putting on a jovial display as he praised the victorious actress following her Best Actress win for her star turn in biopic Judy.

Goth icon Marilyn Manson and Magic Mike star Joe Manganiello snapped selfies together, with the unlikely duo looking like firm friends.

According to Vanity Fair, Little Women director Greta Gerwig was the life and soul of the party, letting her hair down to Uptown Funk alongside her friends.

Scarlett Johansson looked stunning as she larked around among her fellow Hollywood greats, celebrating with her Marriage Story co-star Laura Dern, who took home the Best Supporting Actress prize on the night.

Guests were treated to a delicious array of treats; with the likes of American Crime Story’s Darren Criss tucking into fast food staple In-N-Out Burger.

Ahead of the main event, A-list attendees were also seen tucking into a menu from NYC restaurant Frenchette at the Oscars viewing party, dining on poulet roti, black sea bass, and legumes en papillote.

The stars were in the mood to party after the 92nd annual Academy Awards finished off a triumphant awards season.

While dark comic book movie Joker went into the ceremony with a leading 11 nominations, it’s the immersive World War One movie 1917 was poised as the film to beat in the best picture race after winning a slew of accolades in the last five weeks.

Yet a win for 1917 was not to be, with South Korean social satire Parasite took home the accolade from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Korean-language film Parasite seemed certain to take the renamed best international feature Oscar and made history as the black comedy about haves and have-nots in modern Seoul took home the best picture statuette.

Martin Scorsese’s mob saga The Irishman seemed to have lost momentum despite lavish early praise and a cast that includes Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci. But it has failed to take home major acting or directing awards this season, likely dashing Netflix’s best hope so far of picking up its first best picture Oscar.

The best director category, a controversially all-male affair, was equally hard to call according to Oscar pundits, with a lineup featuring Sam Mendes (1917), Scorsese, Todd Phillips (Joker), Tarantino and Bong Joon Ho (Parasite).

Brad Pitt won his first acting award, as he charmed awards audiences with his witty speeches and supporting actor performance as a laid-back stunt double in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Joaquin Phoenix has dominated best actor prizes for his terrifying portrayal of an isolated loner in Joker, while Renee Zellweger seems locked up best actress for playing an aging Judy Garland in Judy.

The win by Zellweger would defeated Harriet star Cynthia Erivo, the only person of color in the acting lineup that has renewed the #OscarsSoWhite furor despite four years of efforts to diversify the academy’s membership.

Taking place without a host for the second year, Oscar organizers gave few details ahead of the ceremony, other than to announce live performances by original song contenders Elton John, Idina Menzel, Randy Newman, Chrissie Metz and Erivo.

Five-time Grammy winner Billie Eilish also took the stage for what was a special performance for the star.