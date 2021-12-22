A Pennsylvania congresswoman was carjacked in a park in Philadelphia, but she was unharmed.

Uninjured congresswoman from Pennsylvania was carjacked in a park in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA — Representative from the United States of America, Rep.

According to her office, Mary Gay Scanlon was carjacked in a south Philadelphia park but was unharmed.

Scanlon was carjacked at gunpoint in FDR Park at about 2:45 p.m., according to Communications Director Lauren Cox.

Wednesday is the day.

“Physically unharmed,” according to Cox, the congresswoman.

Scanlon was walking to her parked car when two armed men in a dark-colored sport utility vehicle approached her and demanded the keys to her blue 2017 Acura MDX, according to WPVI-TV. Her personal and government cellphones, as well as her purse and identification, were inside the SUV, according to the station.

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, Scanlon, D-Pa., whose district includes parts of south Philadelphia and neighboring Delaware County, was among elected officials meeting to discuss constituent concerns about the park’s ongoing development plans.

Scanlon thanked city police for their prompt response, as well as her local police department and the Sergeant at Arms in Washington, DC, for cooperating with Philadelphia police “to ensure her continued safety,” according to her office.

Mayor Jim Kenney said he was “appalled” to learn of the congresswoman’s “violent crime,” which he described as a “friend and colleague.”

In a Twitter message, he said, “My thoughts are with her during what I’m sure is a traumatic time.”

“Everyone deserves to feel safe in our city,” Kenney said. “Unfortunately, that hasn’t always been the case this year.”

“It’s both disheartening and infuriating that criminals feel empowered to commit such a heinous crime in the middle of the day in what should be a peaceful environment—one of our city’s parks.”

Documents show a Pennsylvania man told police he’snapped’ before strangling his wife.

According to the NC sheriff, a FedEx driver was linked to 11 break-ins after evidence was discovered in his delivery van.