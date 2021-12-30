A Pennsylvania court has ruled that the mere odor of marijuana is insufficient to justify a warrantless search.

A Pennsylvania court has ruled that the mere smell of marijuana does not justify a warrantless search.

Associated Press writer MARK SCOLFORO contributed to this report.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KYW Newsradio) —

The smell of marijuana can be a factor in justifying a search without a warrant, but it can’t be the only one, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Wednesday.

According to the court, state troopers searched a vehicle in Allentown three years ago solely because they smelled marijuana.

“The odor of marijuana by itself does not constitute probable cause for a warrantless search of the vehicle,” wrote Chief Justice Max Baer for the majority.

According to Baer, troopers stopped the vehicle after it failed to stop at a solid white line before an overpass and smelled burned marijuana through a window.

Police discovered a plastic bag containing less than 1 gram of marijuana next to the front center console, with no markings indicating it had been bought from a dispensary.

A loaded handgun was also found beneath the driver’s seat.

Timothy Oliver Barr II, the defendant, and his wife, the driver, both produced medical marijuana cards.

The search was found to be unconstitutional, and the evidence obtained could not be used in court, so the charge of possessing a small amount of marijuana was dismissed by the trial court.

Despite the fact that medical marijuana cardholders can legally possess the drug, the Lehigh County district attorney’s office argued that it remains illegal for most in the state.

Prosecutors argued in a brief that the odor of marijuana “has not lost its ‘incriminating’ smell by virtue of its legality for some,” because it is illegal for the vast majority of people.

The Supreme Court majority found sufficient evidence to support the trial judge’s decision that the troopers searched the vehicle solely on the basis of a odor.

The evidence suppression order was reinstated by a majority of the court.

Justice Kevin Dougherty noted in a separate opinion that the marijuana found during the search was not in packaging provided by a licensed dispensary.

“When an officer smells marijuana and notices its packaging (or lack thereof), and there is no barcode or other identifying information that would normally appear on the original packaging from a…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.