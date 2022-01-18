A Pennsylvania court has set a deadline for redrawing the congressional map, which has been stuck in limbo for years.

(AP) — A statewide court has ruled in favor of legislators and Gov.

Tom Wolf has two weeks to break the impasse over redrawing Pennsylvania’s congressional districts to reflect a decade of demographic shifts.

The order was issued on Friday after the Commonwealth Court was asked to intervene in the case last month.

The deadline for it to make a decision on proposals submitted to it is December 30.

The deadline is only two weeks away — Feb.

15 — the deadline for candidates to begin circulating petitions in order to be included on primary election ballots.

The primary election will take place on May 17th.

Any Commonwealth Court decision will almost certainly be appealed to the state Supreme Court, potentially delaying the petition window for congressional candidates.

The Commonwealth Court has ordered that all parties involved in the case, including lawmakers, activists, and Wolf, submit a proposed map by 5 p.m. on January 15.

Pennsylvania is losing a congressional seat in this year’s election, dropping from 18 to 17, reflecting population changes reported by the US Census over the last decade, which show it growing more slowly than the rest of the country.

At the moment, the delegation is evenly split, with nine Democrats and nine Republicans.

In 1992 and 2018, courts chose or drew Pennsylvania’s congressional map.