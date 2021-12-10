A Pennsylvania man claims that detectives searched his home and phone illegally.

A Pennsylvania man claims that detectives illegally searched his home and cell phone.

WILLIAMSPORT – A Lycoming County man who was not charged claims that county detectives searched his home and cell phone without his consent.

In a lawsuit filed Thursday in US Middle District Court, Douglas Serena accuses detectives Loretta Clark and Calvin Irwin, as well as former detective William Weber and up to five other officers, all identified as Jane or John Doe.

He claims the search was in connection with an investigation into a 16-year-old who was illegally using Grindr, a men-only social networking app.

Serena claims that on March 3, he was lured to a downtown Williamsport hotel by members of law enforcement, who told him that a boy would be arriving in the elevator.

He claims that when he arrived, he informed detectives that the app is only for adults and that minors should not use it. He then left, he claims.

He returned home the next day to find the detectives had entered his Trout Run neighborhood home without a warrant, conducted a search, and left it in shambles, he claimed.

According to the lawsuit, he was handcuffed and placed in a police vehicle, but was later released with no charges filed against him.

He was told to come back the next day, which he said he did with the help of an attorney, and he gave officers his cell phone.

The phone was kept for about a week, according to the complaint, but no charges were filed.

Serena claims the detectives obtained warrants for his arrest and phone search based on false information.

For alleged illegal search and seizure as well as false arrest, the lawsuit seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.

