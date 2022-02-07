A Pennsylvania man has pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide while under the influence of drugs.

A Pennsylvania man has pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle while inebriated.

SUNBURY – A Schuylkill County man faces a state prison sentence after pleading guilty to charges related to a fatal accident in 2018.

Christopher Weston, 40, pleaded guilty to charges of homicide by vehicle while under the influence of drugs, possession with intent to deliver 27 grams of methamphetamine, and driving under the influence in Northumberland County court on Monday.

He admitted to killing Kaylee Valari Puliewicz, 21, of Shenandoah, on April 11, 2018.

She was killed when the SUV she was riding in left Snydertown Road on a curve near Sunbury, collided with a ditch, and rolled over, ejecting her.

According to state police, she was not wearing a seatbelt.

Following an air and ground search, Weston was discovered two hours later, several miles away.

He admitted to being the vehicle’s driver and stealing a firearm from it.

He couldn’t have a firearm because he was a convicted felon.

Methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and ammunition were discovered in the vehicle, according to state police, who also claimed Weston had not slept in six days.

According to the arrest affidavit, he posted on Facebook about totaling his car and killing someone while driving to Sunbury to sell drugs.

Weston, formerly of Lititz, was found to be driving without a valid driver’s license due to a DUI conviction, and the SUV was traveling between 54 and 76 miles per hour at the time of the accident, according to police.

At a sentencing hearing scheduled for April 1, charges of third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, and a variety of other crimes will be dismissed.

Weston is still behind bars, awaiting trial.

