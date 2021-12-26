A Pennsylvania man on parole is accused of murdering his girlfriend on Christmas Day, according to reports.

A Pennsylvania man on parole for murder is accused of killing his girlfriend on Christmas Day, according to reports.

Police say a Franklin County man shot and killed his girlfriend on Christmas Day, and he was arrested overnight.

According to the Herald-Mail, Justin Kyle Marshall, 34, is already on parole for a 2004 murder he committed when he was 17 years old.

Marshall was with ten other people, including the couple’s child, at his girlfriend’s Hagerstown, Maryland, home around 6:30 p.m.

According to Hagerstown police, he shot 37-year-old Tristan Shifflet on Saturday.

She was discovered with a gunshot wound to the neck by responding officers.

According to The Herald-Mail, she died of her injuries at a local hospital.

Marshall is believed to have shot Shiffler with a handgun during a domestic dispute and then fled the scene, according to police.

Around 2:45 a.m., the Greencastle resident was apprehended.

The Berkley County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant on Sunday in Berkley County, West Virginia.

According to the Herald-Mail, he is being held without bail at the Eastern Regional Mail in Martinsburg, West Virginia.

According to the Associated Press, Marshall was one of two people convicted in the beating death of 46-year-old Curtis Hill Sr. during a robbery in 2004.

Marshall was originally sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder, but in 2011 he was re-sentenced to 21 years.

Marshall was on parole when he was released from prison about two years ago, according to the Herald-Mail.

Marshall had made “positive progress in prison” and accepted full responsibility for the Hill killing, according to a Washington County Circuit Court judge who reduced Marshall’s sentence.

The original sentence was also found to be excessive in comparison to the state’s sentencing guidelines.

Marshall had to serve at least half of his sentence before being eligible for parole, which would have been around 2014-15, according to the order.

According to online court dockets, Marshall was arrested in Franklin County in November on suspicion of aggravated assault, strangulation, simple assault, and child endangerment.

The case has been closed, and it appears that he was never arrested.

