A Pennsylvania man wins the lottery for the fourth time, winning $4.6 million.

For the fourth time, a Pennsylvania man wins the lottery, winning $4.6 million.

A lottery winner in Pennsylvania was recently discovered.

It’s happened before.

The Altoona resident has now won the lottery four times in his life, bringing his total cash earnings to (dollar)4.6 million.

Mike Luciano (who, as far as we know, has no relation to Lucky, though the nickname is certainly appropriate in this case) purchased the winning scratch-off on January, according to the Centre Daily Times.

6 p.m. at a Rutter’s on Route 764.

The 55-year-old only had to pay (dollar)20 to obtain the ticket, which netted him a cool (dollar)1 million.

The US Sun reports that this is Luciano’s fourth win, and his third major cash prize: the first was in 1999 with a (dollar)100,000 prize, the second in 2016 with (dollar)3 million, and the third last year with (dollar)500,000.

After winning last year, Luciano told the Altoona Mirror, “I don’t know why I’ve been so blessed, winning big three times in my lifetime.”

“Most people only want one win, and I know this is incredible.”

“However, I’m convinced that no one wins this many times without playing more than they should,” he added.

“I’m hooked on it.”

Luciano acknowledges that putting so much money into the lottery is not a good habit to have, according to Insider.

He said, “People shouldn’t do what I do.”

“I don’t want people to think—I’m not ungrateful; this is incredible, and I couldn’t be happier that it’s happening to me—but I don’t want people to think it will happen to them.”