A Pennsylvania man’s sentence in a fatal drug overdose case has been reduced by five years by an appeals court.

WILLIAMSPORT — A Columbia man who supplied the heroin and fentanyl that killed a Bloomsburg University student will have his sentence reduced by five years, according to an appeals court.

On Monday, the United States 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals ordered Middle District Judge Matthew W Brann to resentence James Mark Minichella, 26, of the Catawissa area, to ten years in prison.

The court’s reasoning for vacating Brann’s 15-year sentence and ordering him to be resentenced is unclear because the information was sealed.

The government’s brief in support of its motion for a longer sentence, as well as the defense’s response, is both sealed.

Brann originally handed down a 10-year sentence in August.

He resentenced Minichella to 15 years two weeks later, at the government’s request.

Both sentences included three years of supervised release and a restitution payment of (dollar)10,099 for funeral expenses.

Minichella admitted to illegally distributing fentanyl that resulted in death in June 2019.

Andrew J Reisinger, 20, was found dead in his grandparents’ Catawissa Twp. home at 7:30 a.m. He admitted to providing heroin laced with fentanyl to him.

Cynthia Samuels discovered her grandson dead in the bathroom, still wearing a needle in his arm.

There were 22 bags of heroin and fentanyl discovered there.

Minichella, who was using 30 bags of heroin per day at the time, said he had been to rehab 11 or 12 times, had outpatient treatment, and had counseling when he pleaded guilty.

Michelle Olshefski, an assistant US attorney, sought a sentence of nearly 20 years, claiming that it was necessary to send a message.

Minichella had been selling drugs since 2014, according to her.

When reviewing the facts of the case, Brann mentioned a text message in which Minichella agreed to deliver 10 to 20 bags of heroin to Reisinger the day before he died.

The judge also mentioned Reisinger’s autopsy report, which stated that the amount of fentanyl in his system was “off the charts.”