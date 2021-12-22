A Pennsylvania mother faces up to 47 years in prison for torturing five adopted children.

For brutally torturing five adopted children in Pennsylvania, a mother faces up to 47 years in prison.

On Wednesday, a woman from central Pennsylvania was sentenced to 17 to 47 years in prison for abusing, torturing, and neglecting her five adopted children.

Stephanie A Duncan, 43, of North Annville Township, and her husband Robert were charged with treating the children like unwanted animals by Lebanon County detectives less than a year ago.

Stephanie Duncan was also forbidden from having any contact with children by Charles.

“The level of abuse, torture, and emotional neglect perpetrated by the Duncans is unfathomable,” said District Attorney Pier Hess Graf.

She claimed that the couple only saw the children as a means of obtaining financial gain.

Stephanie Duncan took her 11-year-old son to Penn State Health Milton S Hershey Medical Center last January, which prompted an investigation that led to the Duncans’ arrests.

The child was unresponsive, hypothermic, and bruised, according to investigators.

“The boy was prone to self-injury,” Stephanie Duncan told the doctors, according to Graf.

This prompted investigators to pay a visit to the Duncans’ home, where they lived with their six children ranging in age from six to fifteen.

They discovered only a space heater and a mattress on a bare concrete floor in the 11-year-old’s room.

The other children told investigators that the 11-year-old had been the brunt of the Duncans’ abuse.

As punishment, the children claim they were punched, choked, and denied food.

Stephanie and Robert Duncan (District Attorney’s Office of Lebanon County)

Stephanie Duncan “controlled every aspect of the children’s lives through regimented rules,” according to Graf.

Even minor transgressions, such as taking too long to drink water or finish a chore, resulted in horrific, violent treatment.”

She said the 11-year-old was locked in his room, usually clad only in a diaper, fed only oatmeal, peanut butter, and carrots, and denied water for days at a time, according to the children.

According to the District Attorney, he was choked for “stealing” water from a sink.

According to Graf, each child’s sparsely furnished room was equipped with a video camera so the Duncans could monitor their activities.

Stephanie Duncan had made no agreement about her sentencing.

Robert Duncan, 44, was sentenced to a prison sentence ranging from 6 to 30 years…

