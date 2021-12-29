A Pennsylvania news anchor receives a kidney from his brother, a state legislator.

A Pennsylvania news anchor gets a kidney from his brother, a state legislator.

The Tribune-Democrat, Johnstown, Pa., by Randy Griffith

(National Public Radio)

PITTSBURGH (AP) —

— After his second kidney transplant in 16 years, news anchor Tim Rigby is out of the hospital and expects to be back in Johnstown on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the state representative and WJAC-TV personality received a kidney from his brother.

Ferndale’s Jim Rigby is a Republican.

On Friday, Jim Rigby was released from the hospital and returned home.

Both brothers say they are recovering well and have experienced no complications as a result of the simultaneous surgeries.

Tim Rigby said on Tuesday, “I’ve been getting up and walking around, trying to move a little more.”

Tim Rigby was released from UPMC Montefiore on Sunday and is staying in a hotel in Pittsburgh for tests and exams.

On Monday, he returned to Montefiore’s transplant clinic for lab work.

He and his wife, Holly, were able to visit their daughter and granddaughter at their Pittsburgh home for lunch on Tuesday because he had a break between appointments.

“I have an appointment with the surgeon tomorrow, and then it’s back to Johnstown,” Tim Rigby explained.

“I’ll try to get back into something resembling a normal schedule.”

I’m a walking pharmacy, but I’m used to it.”

Following surgery on Thursday, Jim Rigby was up and walking around.

He’d walked a mile in the Montefiore halls by late afternoon.

He completed two more miles on Friday before being released and returning home.

“I’m a little sore,” he admitted, “but the surgery didn’t cause me any pain.”

“It’s incredible what they’re capable of.”

He went on to praise the transplant program at UPMC for its help.

“They went over everything with us before the surgery,” Jim Rigby said.

“I didn’t feel a smidgeon of worry.”

I felt calm and at ease.

That’s how simple it was.”

The UPMC team was also praised by Tim Rigby.

He said, “The process was fantastic, and the doctors and nurses were fantastic.”

He claims that his recovery is going even better than it was after his transplant surgery in 2005.

He said, “I feel like my energy returned almost instantly.”

“It’s amazing how much of a difference a new kidney can make.”

Both brothers stated that they are in support of one another…

