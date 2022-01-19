A Pennsylvania senator is ‘running’ for governor, though these days it’s more like scooting.

A Pennsylvania senator is ‘running,’ though it’s more like scooting these days, for governor.

Scott Martin is one of 15 Republicans running for governor this year, but he’s been scooting recently.

On September 1, the Lancaster County Republican slipped on black ice in his driveway.

He tore tendons and ligaments in his ankle and broke a bone in his right leg.

He had surgery last Thursday but was back on the campaign trail by Saturday, speaking to members of the state Republican Party’s Central Caucus.

“I feel like a 14-year-old having to bum a ride to go everywhere,” Martin said after a Wednesday meeting of the Senate Education Committee, which he chairs.

Martin said his fibula pieces fell into place during surgery, but he did need a plate and screws.

He was also able to reattach his tendons and ligaments, as well as clean up some arthritis in his ankle from his wrestling and football days.

Martin expects to be out of his cast in about two weeks when the stitches are removed and he is moved to a boot.

It will take five to six weeks for physical therapy to begin.

He, on the other hand, is not going to let this setback derail his campaign plans.

He explained, “I’ve been out and about.”

“Things could have been a lot worse.”

If I had taken a different path, I could have hit my head.

“I’m going to take it as it comes.”

Martin said he was holding bags of sushi when he fell, which he bought to celebrate his daughter’s swim meet victory.

He said he fell on the ice as he stepped out of his car, sushi in hand, to give his daughter a congratulatory hug.

“The sushi looked a little messy but it survived,” he said, despite his leg’s poor performance.

“The sushi made it.”

