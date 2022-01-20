A Pennsylvania student killed in a van outside of school says, “His smile was contagious.”

On Wednesday, a 15-year-old special education student who was “ecstatic” to be back in class was fatally shot while sitting in a van outside the Pennsylvania school.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the student was Marquis Campbell, who had told his teachers earlier that day that he was excited to be back in the classroom after the school had been closed for more than a week due to COVID-19.

Marquis, on the other hand, would be dead by the end of the first day back at school.

The nine-passenger van was approached by two people around 1:45 p.m., according to the newspaper.

— just before the school’s dismissal time — and fired two shots into Marquis’ chest.

The bus, which was parked outside the Marshall-Shadeland school building in Pittsburgh, had only him as a passenger.

Marquis was a student at the Oliver Citywide Academy, which is located within the structure.

He had been a student there since third grade, according to school officials.

According to police, Marquis was killed by a handgun shot.

The driver of the van was also present at the time of the shooting, but he was unharmed.

Interim Pittsburgh Public Schools Superintendent Wayne Walters was quoted in the Post-Gazette as saying that the Oliver school staff was “inconsolable… because they loved him so much.”

“His smile was infectious and brightened the room,” Mr.

Walters made the remarks during a brief virtual press conference with Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey, who was recently sworn in.

“His wit was contagious.”

Gainey called the shooting a “heinous and criminal act,” according to the newspaper, and said he directed his police department to use all resources available to bring those responsible to justice.

The only description the police have of the suspects, according to the Post-Gazette, is that they are “two males… who both had masks over their faces…

