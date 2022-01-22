A Pennsylvania teacher and his husband are accused of allowing him to help children with schoolwork after his arrest.

A Pennsylvania teacher and his husband are accused of allowing him to assist children with schoolwork after his arrest.

Rich Cholodofsky of the Greensburg Tribune-Review contributed to this article.

On Friday, attorneys for a Norwin middle school teacher and her husband, who are on trial for allegedly violating child safety laws, told a Westmoreland County jury that no crimes were committed.

Tobitha Sasso, 42, and Brad Geyer, 39, both of Greensburg, are charged with misdemeanors for allegedly failing to follow rules prohibiting adults convicted of crimes against children from volunteering at school events.

In February 2020, Sasso directed the Norwin Middle School production of “Frozen Jr.” and, according to police, had Geyer assist staff and students despite the fact that he had been arrested in 2018 and pleaded guilty a year later to minor corruption charges in Fayette County.

“We do not object to Mr.

In his opening statement to the jury, defense lawyer Brian Aston stated, “Geyer was there, he was.”

“Nothing in the law prevents him from being present.”

He is not allowed to volunteer under the law.”

According to the defense, Geyer did nothing but watch rehearsals and performances while supporting his wife.

Prior to his arrest, Geyer volunteered for a school musical in 2018 and followed all necessary procedures to obtain clearances to work with children, according to Aston.

According to court records, Geyer was charged later in 2018 with multiple sex crimes involving children for incidents that occurred in Connellsville between 2015 and 2017.

He was sentenced to three years of probation after pleading guilty to lesser counts of corruption of a minor and furnishing alcohol to a child in 2019.

According to Assistant District Attorney Theresa Miller-Sporrer, neither Geyer nor Sasso informed Norwin officials about the arrest or conviction, which would have rendered him ineligible to volunteer.

She told jurors that Sasso brought Geyer to rehearsals and allowed him to work with students and staff to help fix production issues with the musical and its centerpiece number “Let it Go.”

“They prioritized their desires over the safety of these children,” Miller-Sporrer said.

Natalie McCracken, Norwin’s Assistant Superintendent, testified in both Sasso’s…

