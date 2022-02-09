A Pennsylvania woman who was exposed to lab monkeys is irritated by the CDC’s and Health Department’s lack of responses.

A Pennsylvania woman who was exposed to lab monkeys is irritated by the CDC’s and Health Department’s lack of response.

MOORESBURG – A Montour County woman who was exposed to lab monkeys after an accident in the Danville area in January is upset with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the state Health Department.

“I’ve been trying to get answers and information [from them]for the past two weeks,” Michele Fallon said Tuesday.

“There are clear standards of care and best practices for laboratory personnel who have worked with macaques.

During the accident, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) were on the scene.

My ocular exposure was disclosed to a senior CDC official during the interview.

“I’ve been very open with the Pennsylvania Department of Health about my exposure.

She stated, “I am entitled to answers.”

The Mooresburg resident is irritated that no one has told her who ordered or why a Geisinger Clinic mobile unit arrived at her house on Jan.

Drawing blood costs $25.

That happened four days after the accident.

“Geisinger does not order infectious disease surveillance testing but may assist public health agencies in such efforts if needed,” a Geisinger spokesman told INFOSURHOY on Tuesday.

Fallon said she didn’t find out about the Herpes B virus until she went public on Tuesday.

Crates containing live monkeys are gathered near the intersection of state Route 54 and Interstate 80 near Danville, Pa., on Friday, Jan. 18.

21st, 2022, after a dump truck collided with a pickup pulling a trailer loaded with monkeys.

They were transporting 100 monkeys, and at the time of the photo, a few were on the loose.

(AP photo/Jimmy May/Bloomsburg Press Enterprise)

Fallon said the latest good news was that she had received her last rabies shot and that her irritated and watery right eye had returned to normal.

Despite this, she is frustrated by the CDC’s and Health Department’s lack of information, claiming that no one can or will tell her whether the remaining 97 monkeys have been screened for the herpes virus or any of the other infectious agents they may have carried in their saliva, feces, urine, or blood.

When she asks the CDC for help, she gets no response, and when she asks the Health…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.