A Pennsylvania woman whose body was discovered in a blood-splattered bedroom has been identified by the coroner.

The body of a Pennsylvania woman discovered in a blood-splattered bedroom has been identified by the coroner.

SHAMOKIN – A woman whose body was discovered in a blood-splattered bedroom in a Shamokin suburb on Sunday has been identified, and a person of interest has been arrested on drug charges in connection with her death.

Sarah E Jones, 61, of West Holly Street in Coal Twp, was named by Northumberland County Coroner James F Kelley on Monday.

He said an autopsy would take place on Tuesday.

Christopher M Depka, 39, of the same address, was arrested on suspicion of methamphetamine possession, a small amount of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia on Sunday.

He is being held in custody on a bail of (dollar)50,00.

Jones’ death is still being investigated by Coal Twp, but no one has been charged.

Investigators have identified Depka as a person of interest.

Depka was found ripping up the bathroom floor and telling police he planned to replace it.

A syringe with a needle attached, as well as a black bag containing syringes, needles, suspected marijuana, and a white substance, were discovered in the bathroom, according to a police affidavit.

They said they found a bag containing methamphetamine in a pocket of Depka’s shorts that he was wearing under his pants when he was searched.

The body was discovered during a welfare check requested by a neighbor in Coal Twp. on Sunday morning.

When she couldn’t reach Jones, to whom she had given onions on Saturday, she called the cops.

Blood was splattered on the bedroom wall and ceiling, and a baseball bat was discovered nearby, according to police.

