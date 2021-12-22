A perfectly preserved embryo was discovered inside a dinosaur egg discovered in China.

A perfectly preserved embryo was discovered inside a dinosaur egg found in China.

Let’s hope no one takes advantage of this situation to build a theme park.

A perfectly preserved dinosaur embryo was discovered inside a dinosaur egg discovered in China.

According to Live Science, the egg was discovered in Ganzhou, a city in China’s southeastern region, in 2000, but wasn’t properly studied until 2015.

A report detailing the significance of the egg and the embryo within (dubbed “Baby Yingliang”) was only recently released.

“Not only is this skeleton complete from the tip of its snout to the end of its tail; it’s curled in a life pose within its egg as if the animal died just yesterday,” says Darla Zelenitsky, co-researcher of the egg and assistant professor of paleontology at the University of Calgary in Alberta, Canada.

But what does “life pose” actually mean? According to ScienceAlert, the embryo’s position—a oviraptorosaur, a birdlike species that walked the Earth millions of years ago—indicates that it was just about ready to hatch, with its head tucked into itself.

Paleontologists noted that this position is strikingly similar to that of modern-day bird embryos, bolstering the theory that today’s avian species are dinosaur descendants.

“It’s fascinating to see this dinosaur embryo and a chicken embryo pose in the same way inside the egg, which could indicate similar pre-hatching behaviors,” says Fion Waisum Ma, study co-author and PhD researcher at the University of Birmingham.

It’s unclear whether the egg will be subjected to further investigation.