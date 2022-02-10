‘A plane from Luke Air Force Base crashes in Buckeye, Arizona, with cops rushing to the scene,’ according to the report.

A military plane is said to have crashed, prompting police to rush to the scene.

Around 11 a.m. local time, reports of a shipwreck in Buckeye, Arizona started to circulate.

Buckeye Police confirmed to local media that they were responding to an incident involving a Luke Air Force Base aircraft.

The base also confirmed that it was investigating an incident, but it was unclear what type of aircraft was involved.

The number of passengers on board the plane is currently unknown.

For the next 24 hours, a five-mile temporary flight path has been established around the site.

