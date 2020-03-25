A Plastic Tax is On the Way for Retailers Who Won’t Ditch Plastic Packaging

The UK is still hurtling towards its net zero 2050 target, which seems just as implausible now as it did when Theresa May first suggested it on her way out of office, but in an effort to make it happen, the government is turning the screws on retailers.

In his first budget since he was appointed the position of Chancellor of the Exchequer last month, Rishi Sunak has announced that both retailers and businesses will be subject to a new plastic packaging tax that will come into effect in 2022.

“To tackle the scourge of plastic waste, we will deliver our manifesto promise to introduce a new plastics packaging tax. From April 2022, we will charge manufacturers and importers £200 per tonne on packaging made of less than 30 per cent recycled plastic,” Sunak explained. He believes that the threat of the new tax will see an increase in the use of recycled plastic utilised in packaging by 40 per cent, which he says is “equal to carbon savings of nearly 200,00 tonnes”.

Of course, if businesses are not compliant by the time 2022 rolls around and are facing these levies, they’re not exactly going to be inclined to take the hit themselves. It’s likely that any additional charges incurred will be passed along to the consumer, and unless stipulations are in place to prevent them from essentially circumventing the charge by doing so, consumers are going to continue to be penalised for the actions of giant corporations.

A number of companies are already making the move towards sustainability; particularly supermarkets like Aldi, M&S, Morrisons, Asda, Tesco, and Waitrose. [Packaging News]