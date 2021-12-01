A playboy model dressed as the Nutcracker is ejected from a shopping mall… but can you figure out why?

A PLAYBOY model was thrown out of a shopping mall after she stripped and covered herself in body paint.

Francia James painted her body to resemble the nutcracker from The Nutcracker and the Mouse King.

Francia, a Colombian native, re-created the famous Christmas character in only body paint and knickers, finishing the look with a top hat and golden stick.

The Playboy model then proceeded to parade around the shopping center, handing out treats to amused onlookers.

Francia, who has over nine million Instagram followers, is seen in a video standing in the middle of the mall handing out nuts.

However, the model, who lives in Miami, Florida, was eventually approached by a security guard who asked her to leave.

The stunt was inspired by the No Nut November internet challenge, which asks men to abstain from sex and masturbation for four weeks.

“You wanna take a nut?! No Nut November,” Francia says to passing men.

You can have a nut if you want one.”

A security guard approaches Francia later in the video, which has been viewed over 1.6 million times. Francia informs him that they will be leaving soon.

The guard, however, requests that the camera be turned off and then asks her to leave.

“I can’t believe I got kicked out, I always get kicked out,” Francia says.

“How many times did you fail this November 0-100?” Francia captioned the video on Instagram.

Her followers have liked her post over 127,700 times.

“Omg this is amazing,” one person wrote.

“This is actually a great concept… don’t know who came up with this one,” another added.

But I like it! It’s really funny!”

“You look great as the Nutcracker, Mamacita,” wrote a third.

“Your costume is incredible,” said a fourth.

Francia has gone viral in the past after posting videos of herself wearing a thong as a face mask and even dressing up as a turkey for Thanksgiving.

In 2019, she claimed that an elephant at a safari park groped her.

She claimed to have been touched while posing in a bikini near the animal in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

