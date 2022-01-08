A playboy named James Stunt claims to have been a victim of Britain’s largest money laundering ring.

A playboy named James Stunt claims he was a victim of Britain’s biggest money laundering ring.

PLAYBOY James Stunt claimed yesterday that he was the victim of Britain’s biggest money laundering ring.

The 39-year-old ex-husband of Formula One heiress Petra Ecclestone, 33, appeared in court with 12 others, all of whom are charged with money laundering.

“Not guilty — I’m the victim,” Stunt said when asked to enter a plea.

“How can I defraud myself?” he asked, denying forgery.

In April, Stunt and seven others will face charges in connection with the allegations.

Five of the defendants will face charges at a later date, which has not yet been determined.

Francesca Sota, another defendant, is charged with forgery as well, which she denies.

Stunt appeared in court via video link from his home in Leeds.

He was there earlier in the week, accompanied by Helena Robinson, his girlfriend.