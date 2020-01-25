A PlayStation 5 startup video ‘leaked’ on YouTube has the internet conflicted

Is this what the PlayStation 5 startup screen could look like? No one seems certain, so why not decide for yourself.

So there’s a YouTube video doing the rounds today, supposedly showing the PlayStation 5 startup screen.

That’s not all mind, because supposedly the same video provides a brief glimpse at what we’ll assume is a finished PlayStation 5 console.

We say that, because if what we can see in the video is the machine that’s running, it’s certainly different from the dev kits that’s previously been spotted in leaked office pictures.

Anyway… the video in question, it shows a nice colourful startup screen, the kind you’d come to expect of any PlayStation console booting up.

Right down to the satisfying musical ping that’s designed to give you that little feeling of joy every time you turn it on.

Here’s where it gets odd though. After booting up, we then see a QR code, which according to users online, takes you to some sort of PlayStation 5 URL that’s as yet not live.

Not seen the video for yourself? You can have a watch below.

Now. Is it real? It’s easy to see why it could be. Since we’ve seen pictures of the dev kit smuggled out of offices already in the run up to Sony’s big PlayStation 5 console reveal.

However, whilst there’s a lot of people willing to jump on the bandwagon that this could be the real deal. A word of caution.

For one, we doubt even the most brazen of leakers would have the stones to drop a video on YouTube, albeit, unlisted, and then just leave it there for all to see.

Not to mention after it’s clocked upwards of 38,000 views.

Secondly. We’re still not sure that many people would even have finished units at this stage.

Had it been one of the dev kits we have seen out in the wild, then we could maybe believe it a bit more.

Everything feels rather fishy. We’d love it to be our first look and we’ll let users decide for themselves, but personally, we think this might be an elaborate hoax.

So try not to be too upset if the console and startup screen doesn’t end up looking like this in the end.

More to follow.

