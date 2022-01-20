Trending
A polar blast is expected to hit New York, New Jersey, Virginia, and other states this week, according to a live snowstorm tracker.

Another Arctic front is expected to hit the United States in the coming days, bringing snow and ice to large parts of the country.

According to The Weather Channel, another large winter storm is expected to sweep up from the Southeast and hit parts of the Midwest and East Coast.

As a result of the forecasts, the National Weather Service has issued winter storm watches for large portions of the country, including New Jersey, Virginia, and Texas.

The majority of the winter storm warnings start on Thursday morning or afternoon.

It comes just days after Snowstorm Izzy dumped a foot or more of snow in several northern states and slammed the Southeast.

Hundreds of flights were canceled, and thousands of people were left without power as a result of the storm.

For the most up-to-date information, follow our Snow Storm live blog…

The snowless spell has come to an end.

Last weekend, the storm made landfall in Atlanta, Georgia.

The snowfall brought an end to the city’s nearly four-year drought of measurable snowfall.

Maryland public schools have announced a postponement of their start dates.

Due to a winter weather advisory issued by the National Weather Service, some school districts in the Baltimore Area in Maryland have announced a delayed opening on Thursday morning.

The NWS has issued a weather advisory for much of Central Maryland, which will be in effect from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday.

The storm will begin as rain overnight and transition to snow after 5 a.m. on Thursday.

New Jersey’s icy highways

Winter weather advisories have been issued by the National Weather Service in 16 counties throughout New Jersey, New York City, and eastern Pennsylvania.

Although the storm is only expected to bring 1 to 2 inches of snow and a brief period of sleep, it may cause slick driving conditions during early Thursday morning commutes.

In Hunterdon, Morris, Somerset, and Warren counties, winter weather advisories are in effect from 3 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday.

Eastern Bergen, northwestern Burlington, Camden, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Mercer, Middlesex, western Monmouth, eastern Passaic, Salem, and Union counties have also issued advisories for the hours of 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday.

South Carolina has declared a state of emergency.

Governor Henry McMaster of South Carolina has declared another State of Emergency in the state due to the impending winter storm this weekend.

According to current forecasts, a mix of snow and ice will hit the state late Friday morning and last until Saturday morning.

A winter storm watch has also been issued for the entire Midlands of South Carolina ahead of this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

State of Emergency has been declared in North Carolina.

Governor Roy Cooper of North Carolina has declared a second State of Emergency in advance of the second winter storm that is expected to hit the state this weekend.

