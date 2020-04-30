A possible COVID-19 treatment shows a glimmer of hope, says the researcher

A pandemic of the novel corona virus has now killed more than 230,000 people worldwide.

Over 3.2 million people around the world have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new respiratory virus. This comes from data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. Actual numbers are believed to be much higher due to lack of testing, many unreported cases, and suspicion that some governments are hiding the extent of their nation’s outbreaks.

Since the first cases were discovered in China in December, the United States has been the worst affected country with more than 1 million diagnosed cases and at least 61,547 deaths.

The biggest developments of today:

The intelligence community, which is investigating the causes of the UK outbreak, is “behind the climax”. According to Boris Johnson, Europe remains under the control of the coronavirus pandemic. According to WHO, USNS Comfort is leaving NYC

2:25 pm: Kamala Harris announces laws for the Task Force to Combat Racial and Ethnic Diversity

Senator Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Announced on Thursday new legislation – the COVID-19 Law of the Task Force on Racial and Ethnic Differences – to establish a task force to combat the effects of the Coronavirus on minorities.

“Colored people get infected at amazing rates and die from coronavirus,” Harris said in a statement. “This is partly due to the continuing lack of access to healthcare, bias in our healthcare system, systematic barriers to equal pay and housing, and environmental injustice. It is critical that the federal government works proactively to correct historical errors that have led to it racial inequality for generations. “

Legislation would require task force experts and government officials to “make data-driven recommendations to federal agencies to share key resources – such as test kits, test accessories, and personal protective equipment (PPE) – with communities with racial and ethnic differences in COVID -19 infection, Hospitalization and mortality rates. “

The aim is also to expand the work of such a task force beyond the current coronavirus pandemic by building a permanent presence “to continue to identify and eliminate racial and ethnic differences in our health care system and to address the future response to infectious diseases improve”.

Legislation is supported by a number of top Senate Democrats, including five of Harris’ former presidential candidates for 2020 – Sens. Cory Booker, Michael Bennet, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

1:55 p.m .: Russian Prime Minister tests positive for COVID-19

Russia’s Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that he had tested positive for the corona virus and would isolate himself.

PHOTO: Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin by conference call in Moscow on April 30, 2020. (Kremlin pool photo via AP)

Mishustin made the announcement during a televised video briefing with President Vladimir Putin.

Mishustin said he wanted to keep in touch with colleagues, but asked Putin to appoint Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov as acting Prime Minister.

“The government will continue to operate normally,” said Mishustin. “I plan to be in active contact with my colleagues and with you by phone and video conference.”

Putin said he hoped Mishustin could continue to work and participate in decisions, adding that getting the corona virus “could happen to anyone.”

1:25 p.m .: USNS Comfort leaves NYC

The USNS Comfort navy ship left New York City harbor on Thursday afternoon to return to Norfolk, Virginia.



PHOTO: Police officers greet the U.S. Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort as it leaves Pier 90 in Manhattan under heavy fog to return to its home port of Norfolk, Virginia on April 30, 2020. (Lucas Jackson / Reuters)



PHOTO: The U.S. Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort leaves Pier 90 in Manhattan under heavy fog to return to its home port of Norfolk, Virginia after treating patients during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak on April 30 in New York , 2020. (Mike Segar / Reuters)

USNS Comfort treated 182 patients during its one-month stay in New York.

The ship “was originally tasked with caring for non-COVID patients and bringing the first on board on April 1,” the Navy said in a statement earlier this week. “It quickly became clear that USNS Comfort had to treat all patients regardless of their COVID status to help the city. On April 6, USNS COMFORT began admitting COVID positive patients.”

“I think comfort has not only brought comfort but also saved lives,” said Andrew Cuomo, New York governor, at a briefing last week.



PHOTO: NYPD officials applaud the comfort of the USNS Naval Hospital, which will be pushed into the Hudson River by tugs in New York City on April 30, 2020. (John Minchillo / AP)

12:50 p.m .: Great Britain is “behind the summit”, says Boris Johnson

The UK is “behind the climax of this disease,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Thursday when he anchored the daily briefing on Downing Street for the first time in weeks.

“We’re on the slope,” said Johnson, who was diagnosed with the coronavirus and hospitalized.



PHOTO: A man with a face mask sits in front of a picture of Queen Elizabeth II. With quotes from her broadcast to the nation about the coronavirus epidemic that appeared on screens on April 9, 2020 in Piccadilly Circus in London, England. (Peter Summers / Getty Images)

“I’m going to come up with a comprehensive plan next week on how to get the economy going, how kids can go back to school, and how we can go to work and make work at work safer,” Johnson said.

The death toll in the UK has risen to over 26,000. Britain now has the third highest death toll after the United States and Italy.

12:20 pm: New York forms a “search army”

In New York State, 306 people died on Wednesday, including 19 in nursing homes, said Governor Andrew Cuomo on Thursday.



PHOTO: Hospital workers line up in Brooklyn, New York on April 29, 2020 to receive personal protective equipment and hand sanitizers. Cut Red Tape 4 Heroes and Housing Works supplied PSA to hospital employees. (Michael Loccisano / Getty Images for Housing Works)

Nationwide, 4,681 people tested positive on Wednesday.

New York is now forming a “search army” – led by former New York Mayor and presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg – to recruit and train people to work as a contact tracer, said Cuomo.

“We want the best system we can have to open up New York and protect New Yorkers,” said Cuomo, “but it will also be a laboratory to put together the best system” to do with other states share.

In the meantime, Cuomo announced that the New York subways would close from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. during the pandemic to disinfect trains and stations.



PHOTO: NYPD and MTA officers search cars for sleeping passengers and guide them to the exits at 207th Street A station on April 30, 2020 in the New York City borough of Manhattan. (John Minchillo / AP)

The governor said conditions on the subway “deteriorated quickly”. Although the Metropolitan Transportation Authority “rose” every 72 hours to clean trains and buses – which Cuomo described as “an amazing undertaking” – he stressed that disinfection must increase as the virus can live for hours or even on a surface Days.

“You have to disinfect any place where a hand could touch the subway car,” said Cuomo. “It is a huge undertaking that we have never done before.”



PHOTO: NYPD officials wake sleeping passengers and guide them to the exits at 207th Street A station on April 30, 2020 in the New York City borough of Manhattan. (John Minchillo / AP)

11:35 am: The beaches of Alabama will reopen on Thursday evening

Alabama’s beaches will reopen Thursday evening when the new state “safer home” regulation comes into force.

With the new rules, no more than 10 people can be in a group on the beach. Beachgoers must stay 6 feet away from people outside their home.

With the new rules, the pools will be opened again. Those at pools must follow the same rules as the beach.

“Our beaches will be open – people who abide by social distance and the guidelines for meetings,” Governor Kay Ivey tweeted. “I trust that people in AL take personal responsibility and at the same time enjoy the golf.”

The new “safer home” regulation forces social distancing when some people return to work, Ivey said.

“The threat from # COVID19 is not over yet. We are still seeing the virus spread,” she warned. “You are urged to wear facial clothing around people from other households when you leave your home. Please continue to wash your hands and other healthy hygiene practices with common sense.”

10:50 am: Intelligence community examines the origins of the outbreak

The US intelligence community agrees with the “broad scientific consensus” that COVID-19 was not man-made or genetically modified. according to a statement Thursday.

However, the intelligence community says it continues to “rigorously” test “whether the outbreak started from contact with infected animals or whether it was the result of an accident in a laboratory in Wuhan.”



PHOTO: Passengers wait on April 30, 2020 at a long-distance bus station in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province, before the Labor Day holiday, which begins on May 1. (Str / AFP via Getty Images)

“As in all crises, community experts are responding by increasing resources and providing critical information on issues that are critical to US national security,” the statement added.

10:25 am: NYC distributes free facewear in busy parks

In New York City, free facial coverage is distributed in high-traffic parks and communities, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Thursday.



PHOTO: Medical mask machines debut on April 29, 2020 in New York City. (Sara Jaye Weiss / REX via Shutterstock)

The mayor also said he hired city workers with patrol parks and public spaces to enforce social distance.



PHOTO: During the coronavirus pandemic, people walk dogs in New York’s Times Square on April 29, 2020. (Mark Lennihan / AP)

De Blasio called it a “very good day” when he released the latest figures.

Of those tested in the city on Tuesday, 22% were positive – compared to 23% on Monday.

On Tuesday, 129 people with coronavirus symptoms were hospitalized, compared to 136 on Monday.

And 705 patients were in intensive care on Tuesday, compared to 734 on Monday.

As the pandemic continues, New York City plans to triple test capacity at community locations, de Blasio said.



PHOTO: Passengers with face masks will ride the subway in New York City on April 28, 2020. (Jeenah Moon / Getty Images)

The city currently has 11 test locations and the city plans 30 locations by the week of May 18.

The mayor said 14,000 tests will be done this week, but by the week of May 18, the city hopes to reach 43,000 a week.

9:42 a.m .: Europe remains under control of the coronavirus pandemic, says the WHO

The European director of the World Health Organization warned on Thursday that the continent was still under the control of the coronavirus pandemic, even though many countries are beginning to lift locks and relax other restrictive measures.

“The European region is responsible for 46% of cases and 63% of deaths worldwide,” said Dr. Hans Kluge during a press conference in Geneva. “The region is still badly affected by this pandemic.”

Of the 44 countries in the WHO European Region that have imposed restrictions on coronaviruses, 21 have already started to relax these measures, and a further 11 intend to do so in the coming days.



PHOTO: A logo is pictured at the World Health Organization headquarters ahead of a meeting of the Emergency Committee on the Novel Corona Virus on January 30, 2020 in Geneva (Switzerland). (Denis Balibouse / Reuters)

Kluge noted that social distancing measures have helped to reduce the number of new COVID 19 cases in the region and said: “We have to monitor this positive development very closely.”

But he said France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom still had high case numbers, while Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Ukraine were all growing.

“This virus is unforgiving. We need to be vigilant, persistent, patient, and ready to step up action as needed,” said Kluge. “COVID-19 won’t go away that quickly.”

8:49 a.m .: Japan plans to extend the state of emergency

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Thursday that he plans to extend the country’s state of emergency, which is due to expire next week.

“I think it will be difficult to get back to normal life after May 7th,” Abe told reporters. “To a certain extent, we have to expect a long-distance race.”



PHOTO: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wears a face mask while answering questions during a session of the Upper House Budget Committee in Tokyo on April 30, 2020. (Kazuhiro Nogi / AFP via Getty Images)

Abe said he would consult with experts to determine how long the statement should be extended to curb the country’s coronavirus outbreak.

Japan reported more than 200 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 overnight, bringing the nationwide number to nearly 14,000.

7:50 a.m .: The potential COVID-19 treatment shows a glimmer of hope, says the researcher

Scientists are optimistic about a possible treatment for COVID-19.

A US-sponsored clinical trial of the antiviral drug Remdesivir started on February 21, spanning more than 1,000 patients worldwide. 68 locations joined the study – 47 in the United States and 21 in countries in Europe and Asia. Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia has played a leading role – the school and an attached hospital took 103 patients, more than any other facility in the world.

Preliminary data from the study show that hospitalized patients with advanced COVID-19 and lung involvement who received the drug recovered faster than similar patients who received a placebo.

“After looking after patients with a lot of hard-working colleagues for eight weeks, we treated the patients better, but we’re looking for medications that will help patients get better faster, bring them home to their families, and more To make room for others. ” Patients, “said Dr. Aneesh Mehta, an infectious disease expert at Emory University who heads the study there, ABC News’ chief anchor, George Stephanopoulos, in a Thursday interview about” Good Morning America “.

“I think we now have the first glimmer of hope for something that can do that,” he added.



PHOTO: Dr. Aneesh Mehta from Emory University will appear in Good Morning America on April 30, 2020. (ABC News)

Mehta noted that most antiviral drugs tend to work better earlier in the course of the disease, which is why his team also wants to offer remdesivir to patients with milder cases.

“It is an intravenous drug that can only be administered in the hospital,” he added, “but we plan to offer this drug to as many qualified patients as possible as early as possible.”

Mehta said his team is currently reviewing other medications to be used in combination with remdesivir.

“We want to learn how remdesivir works in patients, who does it best, and what additional medication or therapy is required to improve the outcome,” he said. “All patients are different, so we want to make sure that we tailor their therapy to their needs.”

7:12 a.m .: China reports no new deaths

China reported no new deaths from the novel corona virus on Thursday morning, and only four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, all of which were brought from outside the country.

China has tested and quarantined people who come from abroad. Imported cases of COVID-19 make up many of the most recent cases in China.



PHOTO: Travelers are wearing face masks under the concerns of the novel corona virus when they arrive from a flight to Beijing Daxing International Airport on April 30, 2020, on the eve of a five-day national holiday in China. (Greg Baker / AFP via Getty Images)

China’s National Health Commission said Thursday that 619 people will continue to be hospitalized with COVID-19, including 41 in severe condition.

Since the new virus appeared in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December, the country has reported 82,862 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 4,633 deaths.

6:04 a.m .: Russia reports record increase in new cases

The number of people diagnosed with the novel coronavirus disease in Russia exceeded 100,000 on Thursday, while the death toll exceeded 1,000.

Russia’s coronavirus response center reported a daily record increase of 7,099 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday morning, totaling 106,498. The death toll from the disease is now 1,073 after 101 new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours – the second day in a row that Russia has recorded over 100 COVID-19 deaths.

Moscow still has most of the country’s reported infections. 3,093 new cases and 65 more deaths were confirmed in the capital on Thursday morning, according to the Coronavirus Response Center.



PHOTO: A medic gets out of an ambulance at a hospital where patients infected with the novel coronavirus are treated on April 28, 2020 in the Kommunarka settlement outside Moscow, Russia. (Alexander Nemenov / AFP via Getty Images)

Much of Russia has been closed since late March. Residents have to stay at home and only important stores, including banks, grocery stores, and pharmacies, are still open.

Russian President Vladimir Putin extended the ban until May 11 on Tuesday and urged his government to come up with a plan to slowly reopen the country.

4:43 am: The governor of California plans to order the closure of all beaches and state parks

California Governor Gavin Newsom plans to order the closure of all beaches and state parks after seeing coastlines with thousands of people, ABC News has learned.

A California Police Chiefs Association memo sent to law enforcement agencies across the Golden State outlines the decision, saying it was triggered by “well-publicized media coverage of crowded beaches last weekend”.

The governor intends to announce the order on Thursday and it will take effect on Friday. The memo, a copy of which was obtained from the ABC station KABC in Los Angeles, was sent to the police authorities in advance so that they could plan what situations might occur in their communities.



PHOTO: In this file, taken April 25, 2020, people are enjoying the beach amid the coronavirus pandemic in Huntington Beach, California. (Apu Gomes / AFP via Getty Images)

At the weekend, thousands of people flocked to the beaches of Southern California amid a heat wave. Newsom reprimanded beach goers during a press conference on Monday, saying that such risky behavior could prevent the state from resuming other activities as it continues to try to control the spread of the novel corona virus.

“These images are an example of what cannot be seen and what should not be done if we want to make the significant progress we have made in the past few weeks,” Newsom said.

3:57 a.m .: South Korea has reported no new local cases for the first time since February

South Korea reported no new locally transmitted cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday for the first time since February 18.

According to the South Korean Disease Control and Prevention Center, four new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the past 24 hours, but all of them have been imported from abroad.



FOTO: Am 30. April 2020 besuchen Menschen einen öffentlichen Park entlang des Han-Flusses in Seoul, Südkorea. Südkorea meldete am 30. April zum ersten Mal seit Februar keine neuen lokal übertragenen Fälle von COVID-19. (Ahn Young-joon / AP)

Der erste bestätigte Fall von COVID-19 im Land wurde am 20. Januar gemeldet. Seitdem wurde bei mindestens 10.765 Menschen die Krankheit diagnostiziert, von denen 9.059 sich erholt haben und 247 gestorben sind.

Die südkoreanischen Behörden sind weiterhin besorgt über die Möglichkeit neuer Ausbrüche und haben die Öffentlichkeit aufgefordert, strenge Richtlinien zur sozialen Distanzierung beizubehalten, wenn die Nation in einen verlängerten Feiertag eintritt, der am Donnerstag begann.

Dee Carden von ABC News, Matt Fuhrman, Will Gretsky, Bill Hutchinson, Aaron Katersky, Kelly McCarthy, Patrick Reevell, Joseph Simonetti, Tanya Stukalova und Alisa Wiersema haben zu diesem Bericht beigetragen.

