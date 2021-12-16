‘A possible Russian invasion could result in the displacement of 5 million Ukrainians.’

‘A possible Russian invasion would force 5 million Ukrainians to flee their homes.’

According to Ukraine’s defense minister, there are approximately 100,000 Russian troops stationed on Ukrainian borders.

Ukraine’s capital, Kiev

According to Ukraine’s defense minister, five million Ukrainians could become refugees as a result of a possible Russian invasion.

Oleksiy Reznikov said in an interview with Politico that Russia has sent even more troops to Ukraine’s borders since the recent virtual meeting between US President Joe Biden and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Reznikov claimed that the invasion attempt would be a disaster for both sides, citing the presence of 100,000 Russian troops on the Ukrainian border.

In the event of an attack, he said, the country’s 15 nuclear power plants would also be in jeopardy.

Reznikov claimed that Ukraine is not Putin’s final target and that the conflict could spread to Europe.

Moscow has amassed tens of thousands of troops near Ukraine’s border, raising fears of military action.

According to Ukrainian officials, a large-scale escalation could happen in January.

Moscow began supporting separatist forces in eastern Ukraine against the central government in 2014, and has continued this policy for the past seven years.

* Jeyhun Aliyev of Ankara contributed to this article.