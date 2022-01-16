A powerful winter storm sweeps through the South and makes its way to the mid-Atlantic.

Winter storm rips through the South, heading for the mid-Atlantic.

ATLANTA — On Sunday, a dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the US Southeast, knocking out power, downing trees and fences, and coating roads in a treacherous icy glaze.

In Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Florida, tens of thousands of customers were without power.

According to the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center, more than an inch of snow fell per hour in some parts of the Carolinas, Georgia, Tennessee, and Virginia.

In some parts of the South, the storm was making flying extremely difficult.

Charlotte Douglas International, the nation’s hardest-hit airport, remained open around dawn Sunday, according to the airport’s weather briefing.

According to the flight tracking service f lightaware.com, more than 1,000 Sunday flights in Charlotte have been canceled, accounting for more than 80% of the airport’s Sunday schedule.

American Airlines has a major hub in Charlotte.

More than 300 Sunday flights have been canceled in Atlanta, Delta Air Lines’ main hub.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in its air traffic control plan for Sunday that conditions were expected to worsen later Sunday, and that possible ground stops were possible at airports in the Washington, DC area.

Snow, ice, rain, and high winds were forecast for the mid-Atlantic region, including central Pennsylvania, on Monday.

A winter storm warning was in effect until Monday morning for parts of North Carolina.

A mix of frozen precipitation was falling in Raleigh.

A “significant ice storm” is expected across parts of central Carolinas, including the Charlotte metropolitan area, according to Frank Pereira, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Snow accumulation covered the streets in Asheville, according to local television footage.

All parks, libraries, and solid waste facilities in Buncombe County will remain closed until Monday.

Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina, shut down many operations on Sunday and advised all employees to stay off campus until at least Monday morning.

According to poweroutage.US, which tracks power outages in the United States, more than 100,000 customers were without power in Georgia by early Sunday, but the vast majority of them were northeast of the metro Atlanta area, in the northeast Georgia mountains.

