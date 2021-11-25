A pregnant woman and three children were among the 27 migrants killed when a “floating death trap” inflatable was “hit by container ship.”

THIS is the “floating death trap” that sank, killing 27 migrants, including a pregnant woman and three children, after being hit by a container ship, according to survivors.

As at least two more dangerously crowded rafts set sail from the French coast for the UK, horrific details of the disaster emerged today.

According to the BBC, approximately 40 people packed themselves into the two boats this morning.

After being rescued by the RNLI, a group of shivering migrants were seen being led ashore at Dover before dawn.

Four suspected people smugglers were arrested last night and charged with manslaughter for allegedly organizing Wednesday’s fatal crossing.

Only two men were able to make a “miracle escape” from the flimsy inflatable, which capsized and lost most of its air, as captured by a fisherman.

The victims were mostly unidentified Iraqi Kurds and Somalians who had paid up to £6,000 each in cash.

Few were wearing life jackets, and the majority are believed to have died of hypothermia in the freezing Channel.

Seven of the victims were women, one of whom was expecting a child, and three children were also killed.

Carole Etienne, the city’s public prosecutor, who is leading a criminal investigation into the tragedy, said autopsies will take place “over the next few days” in Lille.

According to the survivors – one an Iraqi Kurd and the other a Somalian – a container ship collided with their boat, causing it to deflate.

“Group murder,” according to Bernard Barron, president of the SNSM Calais rescue service.

He described how the “floating death trap,” which was supposed to hold no more than ten people, was “completely deflated” when they discovered it.

“Migrants are forced into the boat, their feet in water and fuel,” Mr Barron explained.

These are inconceivable circumstances.

“Life jackets are typically only worn by women and children, and these boats lack navigation lights and radar receivers.”

“We’ve seen the boats becoming more and more overcrowded,” said Charles Devos, one of the first SNSM rescuers to reach the victims.

“The inflatables were only meant to hold ten people, but they were crammed with more than 50, turning them into floating death traps.”

“We always assumed that they would collide with a container ship or a ferry at some point.”

The boat, according to rescuers, left Loon-Plage, near Dunkirk, on Wednesday morning and collided with the container ship near the French territorial border.

Mr Devos said the two men “made a miraculous escape,” but their condition in hospital…

