A prehistoric fertility symbol that resembles curvy Kim Kardashian has sold for a record-breaking £114,000.

A PREHISTORIC fertility symbol that resembles curvy Kim Kardashian has sold for a astronomically high price.

Experts believe the 25,000-year-old stone carving depicts a voluptuous Venus-like figure with an exaggerated bust and bottom.

It doesn’t have an expression, but it does have a perfect hairstyle.

Fans believe it is a dead ringer for American reality star Kim, who is 41.

Approximately 200 6in models have been discovered in northern Europe, with nearly all of them being held by museums.

However, it sold for £114,000 in London’s Mayfair yesterday, smashing the pre-sale estimate of £4,000 to £6,000.

“Unfortunately, we don’t know anything about the provenance of this one before 1960 when it was acquired by the family of our vendor,” Timeline Auctions’ Chris Wrenn said.

“They kept it in his house in a display cabinet because they knew it was a rare piece.”

“They don’t come to the market very often, which reflected our interest in it.”

“The final hammer price astounded and delighted our vendor, just as it did us.”