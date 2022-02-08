A prison officer was assaulted by a killer who kicked a man to death during a kebab fight.

A prison officer was attacked by a murderer who kicked a man to death during a kebab row.

Dean Logan assaulted the officer at HMP Shotts, where he is serving a life sentence for his role in the horrific attack on Nachatter Singh Bola in Renfrew in 2010, in which he was part of a gang that chased the 36-year-old down before kicking and stamping on him.

As a row turned violent, Dean Logan, 27, thumped Alan Murphy at HMP Shotts.

The guard received head injuries, and the thug was placed in solitary confinement by prison officials.

Logan admitted to the assault in March of last year in Hamilton Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Anthony Deutsch sentenced him to three months, telling him that it would run concurrently with his current life sentence for murder.

“The witness suffered bruising to the side of his head after the accused punched him,” deputy prosecutor Alice Carey said.

“I was segregated for a number of months and lost wages,” Logan said in court, representing himself.

“I admit I punched the officer, but there was a reason for it; prison is a trying environment.”

“I see from your record that the last time you did something like this, you were admonished, so I’ll mark this with a concurrent sentence,” Sheriff Deutsch said.

“However, I would warn you that this type of behavior will have an impact on any future parole hearings you may have.”

Logan was part of a gang that attacked Nachatter Singh Bola, 36, as he walked home with a takeaway.

Logan, Dillon Cherrie, and Stewart Patterson all confessed to the murder of Bola in Edinburgh’s High Court.

After chasing him down and causing him to fall to the ground, they kicked and stamped on their victim, who was visiting relatives in Scotland from India, in Renfrew in July 2010.

Before launching their attack, the teen gang had all been drinking and taking valium.

Bola died in hospital after suffering from a lack of oxygen to his brain, pneumonia, and multiple organ failure.

Judge Lady Dorrian sentenced Logan and Cherrie to at least nine years in prison, while Patterson received a minimum of ten-and-a-half years.