A prisoner is released 48 hours into a four-year sentence and goes on a 10-day binge.

A LAG who was released from prison just a few days after starting a four-year sentence partied for ten days before being dragged back.

Lauras Matiusovas, 30, was mistakenly released after being convicted of blackmail 48 hours earlier.

HMP Pentonville officers told the stunned inmate he was free to leave and escorted him from his cell.

In disbelief, he called a friend and asked for a ride home.

The Lithuanian is seen laughing before saying, “Fresh home!” in a video shot in the back of the car.

“He even contacted probation, who told him everything seemed to be in order and to make sure he went to the next appointment,” a pal told The Sun yesterday.

It’s ridiculous; he could have just hopped on a plane and left the country.

“Instead, he hung out with us and had a blast.”

According to sources, the blunder was caused by court staff mishandling paperwork.

Matiusovas was sentenced to four years and six months in prison for two blackmail offenses in November at Wood Green Crown Court in North London.

After being released by mistake on November 26, cops finally tracked him down on December 6 in Palmers Green, North London, and returned him to prison.

“Imagine if it was someone wanted for violence or a sex offender — it’s a real scandal,” his friend said.

Six convicts were mistakenly released by the courts between January and May, it was revealed last week.

One was found guilty of threatening and assaulting others.

“Release in error is extremely rare, but we take it very seriously,” the Ministry of Justice stated.

“This inmate has already been returned to prison.”

