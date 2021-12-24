A prize-winning Turkish teen cellist will perform at Carnegie Hall in New York.

A Turkish teen cellist has been invited to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York.

Dilay Ra Oygur, a 14-year-old from Istanbul, has also won numerous awards in competitions in the United Kingdom, Hungary, and Turkey.

NEW YORK (AP)

When a 14-year-old Turkish cellist wins first prize in the Golden Classical Music Awards, she will be invited to perform at New York’s famed Carnegie Hall.

After performing a Haydn piece in her first solo recital, Dilay Ra Oygur was awarded a prize for her age group.

Oygur also performed a piece by Ahmet Adnan Saygun, a Turkish composer from the twentieth century who also performed at Carnegie Hall.

After a long search and effort to find a sponsor, Oygur was able to come to New York, according to Anadolu Agency.

Oygur, who began playing the cello at the age of ten, is now a student at the Adnan Menderes University State Conservatory high school division in Aydin.

She explained, “I don’t think I could live without the cello.”

Oygur also performed a short concert at the Turkish Consulate General’s Turkevi, which is located across from the United Nations headquarters in New York.

Other international awards include second place in the teacher-student category at the 3rd Danubia Talents Liszt International Music Competition in Hungary, third place in the US King’s Peak Music Competition, third place in the UK Mecidi International Music Competition, third place at the 3rd Wiener Klassiker International Music Competition in Hungary, third place at the 5th Danubia Talents International Online Music Competition, and honorable mention at the 5th Danubia Talents International Online Music Competition.