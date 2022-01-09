A pro-democracy group has rejected UN talks to end the Sudan crisis.

The United Nations has launched talks to save Sudan’s democratic transition.

Sudanese capital, Khartoum

On Sunday, the Sudanese Professionals Association, an activist coalition in the anti-Omar al-Bashir protests, rejected UN-mediated talks to resolve the country’s political crisis.

Sudan’s UN mission launched an intra-Sudanese political process on Saturday in an effort to save the country’s democratic transition.

The “process will be inclusive,” according to Volker Perthes, the head of the UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS).

“We categorically reject this call,” the SPA said in a statement, “which seeks to normalize relations with the military council and its authority.”

It stated that the “complete overthrow of the military council and the bringing of its members to justice” is the first step toward resolving Sudan’s political crisis.

Sudan has been in a state of upheaval since October.

When the military deposed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s transitional government and declared a state of emergency on August 25, the country was plunged into chaos.

Sudan was governed by a sovereign council of military and civilian officials prior to the military takeover, which was tasked with overseeing the transition period until 2023 elections.

In the month of January, Hamdok resigned.

He returned to his post six weeks later in a deal with army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, which was rejected by most Sudanese political groups.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres met with al-Burhan on Saturday and emphasized the importance of forming a civilian government.

* Bassel Barakat is the author of this piece.