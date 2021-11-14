A pro on DWTS confirms that they’ll be back for ‘another year.’

A pro on DWTS says they’ll be back for ‘another year.’

Cheryl Burke, a professional dancer on “Dancing With the Stars,” has been with the show almost since its inception and has begun to speak about retiring — she is 37 and wants to start a family with her husband, actor Matthew Lawrence.

Cheryl confirmed that she has “another year” in her dancing career on a recent episode of her podcast.

What she had to say about it was as follows:

Witney Carson Asked Cheryl If She's Expecting a Baby Soon, And Cheryl Wants To Stay On The Show For Another Year

When the subject of babies came up on Cheryl’s podcast, “Pretty Messed Up: Dancing With Myself,” Witney Carson, a fellow “D When the topic of babies came up, Cheryl said she thinks she has “one more year” on “Dancing With the Stars.” Witney welcomed her first child in January 2021 and said she might sit out next year to have baby No. 2.

Cheryl also admitted to being “so nervous” about getting pregnant and then trying to make a comeback as a dancer in her late 30s, so she believes she should be “done” with the show before starting a family.

“Some of the women on this show have been pregnant and have bounced back in months.”

That’s simply not true; I’m 37.

It’s important for me to remember that my body is already in pain without being pregnant.

“Can you imagine?” Cheryl asked, adding, “I just want to know that this chapter of my life is over, and I don’t think another year will hurt.” I do need to freeze my eggs, which makes me nervous.

This year, I’ll most likely have to do that, which means I’ll have to stop taking birth control and be terrified of [gaining weight].

“I have body dysmorphia from being in the competitive world of ballroom dаncing, and the comments from TV viewers don’t help,” Cheryl continued, “so I’m very nervous about gaining weight in-between seasons and then also gaining weight when I do get pregnаnt.” Witney reassured her, however, that she would not feel that way when the time came.

“When you have [a baby], you won’t think about your…

