A professor who testified for Ghislaine Maxwell believes Prince Andrew will call a false-memory expert.

Professor Elizabeth Loftus, who testified for Harvey Weinstein and Ghislaine Maxwell on the’malleability of memories,’ says Duke’s team may call a false memory expert in his civil trial against Virginia Giuffre.

On March 10, 2001, Prince Andrew recalls his actions.

The Duke of York said in his famous Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis three years ago that he remembers taking his daughter Beatrice to a birthday party at a Pizza Express in Woking between 4pm and 5pm on that particular day.

“I remember it strangely vividly,” he says.

“It’s unusual for me to go to Pizza Express in Woking.”

He has no recollection of meeting Virginia Giuffre, who has accused the Duke of sexually assaulting her that night and two other times when she was 17.

During the 50-minute Newsnight interview, Prince Andrew mentions his own memory 18 times, mostly to describe things he doesn’t remember about Ms Giuffre.

At one point, he says, “I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady – none at all.”

“We can’t be certain whether or not that’s my hand on her… because I have no recollection of that photograph ever being taken,” the royal says when presented with a photo that appears to show him with his arm around Ms Giuffre.

Memory appears to be black and white for Prince Andrew in terms of his own recall abilities.

Things happened, if you remember them.

If you don’t, it’s because they didn’t.

Ms Giuffre, on the other hand, has not been afforded the same logic by the royal.

Last month, Prince Andrew’s lawyers requested access to Ms Giuffre’s mental health records, claiming that she “may be suffering from false memories.”

The Duke’s lawyers want to question Ms Giuffre’s psychologist, Dr Judith Lightfoot, about topics the two discussed during therapy sessions as they prepare a defense for a possible sexual assault trial later this year.

According to Elizabeth Loftus, a distinguished professor at the University of California, Irvine, this is a strong indication that Prince Andrew is laying the groundwork for two possible defenses in the potential trial: Ms Giuffre is a liar or her memories have been tampered with.

“I do have to say that if Virginia’s memories are accurate with Prince Andrew,” she says.

