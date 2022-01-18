A proposal for a budget hostel includes a plan to commemorate the Glasgow fire disaster.

A bid for a low-cost hostel includes a plan to commemorate the Glasgow fire disaster.

A developer wants to build a 66-bed budget hostel on Warroch Street, and the plans show a memorial for the 19 people who died in a warehouse explosion.

As part of plans to build a 66-bed budget hostel, a permanent marker to commemorate the site of one of Scotland’s worst peacetime fire service disasters could be erected.

A request to change the use of a former nursery building on Warroch Street has been submitted to Glasgow City Council.

The buildings at the north end of Warroch Street and Cheapside Street are described as “in part a surviving remnant” of the March 1960 whisky bond fire on Cheapside Street.

In a massive explosion, 14 members of the Glasgow Fire Service and five men from the Glasgow Salvage Corps were killed while battling a blaze at a warehouse containing over a million gallons of whisky.

A memorial already exists in the Glasgow Necropolis, but owner Saqib Deen of Apexx Investments Ltd plans to install a permanent marker to commemorate the disaster site as part of his plans to provide “a competitive alternative to the hotels in the area.”

He plans to call it ‘Finnieston Hostel,’ and the design will be inspired by the nearby Finnieston Crane.

“It will be a good quality offering with a contemporary, lean, and competitive business model based on successful operations across the UK,” ZM Architecture wrote on behalf of the owner in the application.

“En suite shower and WC facilities will be provided, as well as on-site storage, a launderette, a small wellness sauna suite, and self-service basic food services.”

“The design concept is based on the proposal’s location as a local landmark, the Finnieston Crane.”

The building at 27 Warroch Street housed a private nursery as well as a small, interconnected office for an advertising and promotions firm.

If the hostel plan is approved, the building will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with controlled access and security fobs for visitors.

The plans state that “the project will be sustainable, innovative, and imaginative with a distinct personality.”

“It will provide budget travelers with overnight sleeping accommodations, and the location is.”

