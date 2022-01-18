A proposal in Maryland would make it mandatory for new homes to have wiring for electric vehicle charging.

According to a proposal proposed by County Council President MC Keegan-Ayerplans on Tuesday, new homes in Frederick County would have to be wired for electric vehicle charging.

New single-family homes, as well as townhouses and duplexes with an on-lot parking area, would be subject to the requirement.

Mobile homes, modular homes, and new units that are not connected to a public utility’s electric service are not included.

Despite the fact that electric vehicles do not yet dominate county roads, Keegan-Ayer (D) hopes to equip homes for a gradual national shift to electric vehicles and encourage county residents to participate in the trend.

“Why not plan ahead?” Keegan-Ayer asked.

“I see this as laying the foundation for the future.”

According to a 2021 report from the International Energy Agency, electric vehicle sales have increased across the country in recent years, and 18 of the world’s top 20 automakers have announced plans to increase production of some electric vehicles.

Future homeowners in the county, according to Keegan-Ayer, will save money if their homes are already wired for electric vehicle charging.

Installing charging equipment in an existing home can cost thousands of dollars, but according to county documents, Frederick County contractors estimated that installing the necessary electrical components on a new home would cost less than (dollar)1,000 — an expense Keegan-Ayer said would be “very minimal” over the life of a mortgage.

Joel Rensberger, owner of CE Resnberger andamp; Family, Builder in Woodsboro, is one of the county’s home builders who supports the legislation.

For more than five years, his company has been installing electric vehicle charging infrastructure in homes, so he knows “it just isn’t that hard to do.”

Rensberger, who also serves on the board of the Frederick County Building Industry Association, believes it is long overdue.

He likened it to constructing houses with bathtubs.

Although not everyone takes baths, constructing a home without one could turn off a large segment of the market, such as families with young children.

As a result, he incorporates bathtubs into his home construction.

Homes, according to Rensberger, can last many generations, even well over a century, so they should be built with the expectation that a growing number of potential buyers will own electric vehicles.