A prosecutor in New Jersey has charged two high school students with hazing and sex crimes in connection with locker room attacks.

High school students in New Jersey have been charged with hazing and sex crimes in connection with locker room attacks, according to the prosecutor.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office announced Monday that several Wall (NJ) High School students have been charged with hazing and sex offenses in connection with attacks in the football team’s locker room in September and October of last year.

A Wall student has also been charged with sexual assault off campus in a separate investigation, according to the office.

The prosecutor’s office did not disclose the exact number of students because they are all juveniles, and juvenile matters require strict confidentiality, according to the office.

There have been no charges filed against adults.

The charges are the first to be filed in the wake of the Wall hazing scandal, which was first reported by NJ Advance Media in early November and resulted in the school district canceling the football team’s season in the middle of the playoffs.

A number of administrative suspensions have been issued by the district, including seven students who were suspended in November.

Soon after the public learned of the alleged hazing, the district suspended three coaches and the athletic director.

After viewing one of several videos of the alleged locker room assaults, NJ Advance Media published a story earlier Monday.

Four teenagers jostle to spread the legs of their victim in one of the videos.

He eventually twists free and falls to the ground, where a fifth assailant appears to poke the victim between his legs with a broomstick.

At least four other players stand nearby, giggling, and one exclaims, “Get his legs!”

Juvenile complaints of hazing, attempted criminal sexual contact, criminal sexual contact, false imprisonment, and harassment have been filed against the students.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the student charged with the off-campus incident will face charges of aggravated sexual assault and sexual assault.

“In order to serve the interests of justice, the results of our investigations necessitated the filing of juvenile complaints against those involved,” said Acting Monmouth Prosecutor Lori Linskey.

The prosecutor’s release of juvenile-related facts was “unprecedented and grossly irresponsible,” according to Christopher Adams, an attorney for one of the charged juveniles.

“Nothing in the videos or in the book is sexual in any way.”

Latest News from Infosurhoy.