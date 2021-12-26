A psychologist explains how teachers can keep an eye on their students’ behavior to prevent school shootings.

A psychologist explains how teachers can keep an eye on their students’ behavior to prevent deadly school shootings.

With school shootings becoming all too common across the United States, one psychologist has revealed the behaviors to look for in a potential shooter.

Dr. Joel Dvoskin, a clinical and forensic psychologist at the University of Arizona and a professor there, told The Sun exclusively what to look out for.

He also discussed the threat management plans that he believes should be in place in all schools and workplaces.

Dvoskin emphasizes the importance of distinguishing between unhelpful indicators, such as “traits” like depression that may be shared by millions of people, and observable “behaviors” – such as how they react to situations in particular.

He claims that identifying specific traits in people is an “inefficient and ineffective way to protect ourselves,” because “false positives” are common.

“Traits of people who do violent things are shared by millions of people who don’t do violent things,” he said.

“Millions of people are angry, millions of people are depressed… who will never hurt anyone,” Dvoskin told me over the phone.

“Thinking about it in terms of warning signs isn’t a good way to think about it.”

Instead, he believes that teachers and administrators should keep a close eye on students’ actions.

The way someone acts or conducts themselves, especially when dealing with others, is referred to as their behavior.

Actions that are observable and measurable are typically included in this category.

“Thinking about behaviors is much more useful than thinking about traits… because traits are things you carry with you throughout your life.”

“A person who commits violence against himself or others now may not have done so in the previous 30 years.

“Our actions are influenced by the circumstances we’re in, the people we’re with, and what’s going on in our lives.”

“The most important behaviors are either explicit or implied threats.”

“Waving a gun in my face is a very serious behavior, and I’m going to take it seriously no matter what their characteristics are.”

Dvoskin’s words come in the wake of the Michigan school shooting that claimed the lives of four students, as well as the revelations about alleged shooter Ethan Crumbley.

Crumbley’s behavior leading up to the shooting remains a mystery, as his parents attended a meeting with school officials just before the shooting.

Many people are wondering if the shooting could have been prevented or stopped.

Dvoskin recommends that all schools and workplaces implement a threat management system to investigate threats that arise as a result of behaviors.

“Whenever there’s a threat, there should be… some kind of thoughtful, competent investigation to see if the person poses a threat of violence to others or…

