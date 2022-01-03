A pub fire has been reported in Glasgow’s east end, prompting the dispatch of emergency services.

A pub fire in Glasgow’s east end has prompted the call for help.

An emergency response is called after a pub fire in Glasgow’s east end.

Police and fire crews were dispatched to the scene on Old Dalmarnock Road at approximately 6.15 a.m., and officers are still on the scene as the blaze is investigated.

Firefighters were called to a blaze at a pub in Glasgow’s east end early this morning.

A fire was reported at the Dalmarnock Inn on Old Dalmarnock Road around 6.15 a.m., according to emergency services.

Police Scotland confirmed that officers are still on the scene.

The cause of the fire, as well as any potential injuries, are unknown at this time, but Glasgow Live has contacted the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service for comment.

“Officers were dispatched to a report of a fire at a building on Old Dalmarnock Road, Glasgow, around 6.15 a.m. on Monday, 3 January,” according to a Police Scotland spokesperson.

“Officers are on their way to the scene.”

