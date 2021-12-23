A Queensland man gives new meaning to his neighbor’s request to “take the bin out.”

In an elaborate prank that has gone viral, one man’s simple request to his neighbor to “take the bins out” for him turned into a five-hour tour of Queensland’s scenic hotspots.

Nick Doherty, a Mackay photographer, asked Carl Stanojevic to take his wheelie bins out while he was away.

“Sure, no problem – any particular location…

Mr Stanojevic replied jokingly, “Movitos, Bavarian, Rabbit Hole?”

Mr Stanojevic, a photographer who runs the Mackay community page, told me he emptied, cleaned, and decided to take the bins out because he had completed his work for the year.

He’s shared more than 20 photos on Facebook, with captions like “junk” food at McDonald’s and being denied entry to a club because it hadn’t been “bin vaccinated.”

Mr Stanojevic told Star 101.9 that he “hadn’t planned anything,” but the bin drew a lot of attention.

“It was insane,” he said, adding that he had no idea how much attention it would get.

He hopes that it will make people laugh when they are going through a difficult time.

“Everyone is going through a tough time right now, and there’s so much heartache and that in Mackay, and I just thought, you know what, I just wanted to put a smile on a few people’s faces,” she said.

