A rabbi from a Texas synagogue claims to have thrown a chair at the gunman and escaped with two other hostages.

A ‘hero’ Texas rabbi claims he threw a chair at the gunman and managed to flee with two other hostages.

The rabbi claimed that he let Malik Faisal Akram in because he thought he was looking for shelter, and that he made the Blackburn man a cup of tea before he was kidnapped.

After throwing a chair at his captor, the rabbi kidnapped at a Texas synagogue revealed he escaped with two others.

Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker and three others were held hostage at Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, for hours on Saturday when Malik Faisal Akram, a 44-year-old British national, kidnapped them during a morning service.

Rabbi Cytron-Walker told CBS that one of the hostages was released after six hours as Akram attempted to negotiate with the FBI. He and the other two hostages eventually made their way out after ten hours.

“I told them to leave, I threw a chair at the gunman, and I ran for the door, and we were all able to get out without even a shot being fired,” he said.

“They teach you that when your life is in danger, you must do everything you can to get to safety.”

You must do everything in your power to get out.”

While the rabbi and the other hostages were repeatedly threatened, “none of us were physically injured,” he said.

Rabbi Cytron-Walker stated that he let the Blackburn man into the building and made him a cup of tea because he thought he might be in need of shelter, and that he saw “nothing suspicious” until he pulled out a gun during the service.

As an FBI swat team stormed the synagogue, Akram, 44, of Blackburn, Lancashire, was shot and killed.

It’s unclear whether he committed suicide or died at the hands of officers.

The attack on the synagogue was condemned by Akram’s family, who claimed he had been suffering from “mental health issues.”

They were perplexed as to how he was able to fly to the United States despite having a criminal record.

Malik Faisal Akram was known to have mental health issues, according to a former friend.

“I grew up with him,” said the man, who requested anonymity.

“He’d struggled with mental illness for a long time.

He was always courteous when I saw him, but you never know what’s going on in other people’s lives.”

Another ex-classmate, who went by the moniker.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.